Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: New casting, premiere date talk

Are you excited to dive further into Doctor Who season 14? We know that we are, even if we’re going to be waiting for a while.

For those of you who want a quick reminder of the schedule ahead, here is what we can say. Thanks to a new issue of Doctor Who Magazine (per Digital Spy), you are going to be seeing Gemma Arrowsmith, Billy Brayshaw, Mary Malone, and Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy join Ncuti Gatwa within the introduction to the new season.

First and foremost, remember that you are going to be seeing a three-part anniversary special in November. That is when you are going to have a chance to see the return of David Tennant to the series, and also see Ncuti make his grand debut.

Beyond that, of course, is when things are going to become a little more confusing. The season 14 premiere is being described as a “festive” installment, and we have heard already that there are intentions to bring this show back to the holiday season. We hope that there’s a chance to see it on Christmas Day and if not then, some point almost directly after.

Maybe we are just a sucker for tradition, but isn’t there something magical about The Doctor and their companion showing up around this time of year? So much of the holiday season is about imagination, and we certainly think that this is what the world of Doctor Who does better than almost any other TV franchise out there. You really get the sense that anything is possible, and isn’t there something so thrilling about being in this place? We tend to think so.

Now, let’s just hope that in the weeks ahead, we do get something akin to more confirmation all about what the future can hold.

(Photo: BBC One.)

