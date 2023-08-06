Doctor Who 60th anniversary spoilers: Scary moments?

As many of you probably know at the moment, the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special is coming in November as a part of a three-part event. Is there a lot to look forward to here? You better believe it! These episodes are going to feature the return of David Tennant, the debut of Ncuti Gatwa, and also the return of Catherine Tate. There could be a ton of other cameos ahead that nobody even knows about as of yet, and you can look forward to all of that also.

For the time being, why not hear from one of the key players involved here? Speaking in a new interview now with Elle prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Yasmin Finney (who plays Rose) indicates that there are some big, potentially terrifying things coming around the bend here:

“You can look forward to a lot of scary things … When you think of Doctor Who, you think of the scariest episode [‘Blink’, with] the Weeping Angels. It’s the scariest episode in history and the most popular [too].

“In this series, I was scared when I saw some of the things. It [sends] shivers down your spine. But, I can’t tell you too much. What I can say is it is going to be full of scares, full of laughs, full of all of it.

“To act with [upcoming Doctor] Ncuti Gatwa is just amazing because we are both very young as well, and it’s just really nice to have that. He’s making history, literally, and I’m just really happy to be a part of his world.”

We tend to think that with returning showrunner Russell T. Davies on board, we are poised to get a fun, crazy, and hopefully celebratory series of specials, and then a proper buildup leading into season 14. There is no specific return date on that, but our hope is that we’re going to see it around a little bit later on over the holiday season.

