Doctor Who spoilers: New teaser for ‘The Giggle’…

In case you did not know, there is some pretty exceptional stuff coming up within the Doctor Who world this November. After all, we are getting to see a three-part anniversary special that is fronted by a story titled “The Giggle.”

So what are we going to be seeing in this particular story? Let’s just say that a brand-new teaser offers up some scoop! If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see a preview that gives you a small taste of a few things, whether it be David Tennant, Neil Patrick Harris, and fittingly, a creepy laugh. Given that this episode could presumably set the stage for Ncuti Gatwa coming on board as The Doctor, we know that there has to be fireworks.

Oh, and if you weren’t intrigued enough by the preview, why not add another teaser to the mix? Here is what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say about this one:

Oh you won’t be laughing when…

What in the world does that mean? Well, we take it as another sign of confidence that we’re going to be in for a really fun batch of episodes coming up, ones that are going to contain their fair share of surprises all across the map. We’d love for there to be some reveals in these specials that have not been teased already.

After all, just remember this at the end of the day! Given that there are six decades of the show to dive into here, we want to see Davies and the producers honor as much of it as possible! We know that this is not easy, but there are still ways in which to pull that off in the right hands…

(Photo: BBC One.)

