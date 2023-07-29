Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Could Karen Gillan return?

Is Karen Gillan returning for Doctor Who season 14, or is she potentially appearing in the upcoming 60th anniversary special? If you love to discuss at length various rumors, this article is 100% for you!

So what is the perfect place to start with this chatter? Well, it has to do with a recent comment on Instagram by showrunner Russell T. Davies to a teaser for part 2 of the upcoming special: Here it is, emoji included:

Oh my God, that’s 🔔 and then they 🍎 and 🕛 until 💥🔥⚡️🐧

So what does all of this mean? Well, there’s a chance that he is just trolling, but you can argue that the apple is a reference to Gillan’s character of Amy and a notable interaction with The Doctor in the past. Meanwhile, there are also some out there interpreting that the clock at twelve is a reference to Peter Capaldi potentially coming back as the Twelfth Doctor. We’ve never gotten that much of an indication that he was super-eager to reprise the role, but for a special this significant, anything is possible.

What about the penguin?

Well, there are those speculating that this could be tied to Frobisher, a character who often took the form of a small penguin. They are actually more well-known for a Doctor Who comic strip than the series, so an appearance in the special or season 14 here would be a huge deep cut but a really cool thing to pay homage to longtime fans. Also, as someone who just loves penguins in general, it would be rather awesome to see something like this included. Why not go ahead and cross our fingers here? We’re all for anything that allows the show to try new things and test the imagination once more.

