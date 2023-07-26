Doctor Who spoilers: New David Tennant, Catherine Tate teaser

We do think that it’s pretty clear at this point that the excitement is palpable for Doctor Who moving forward on BBC One. How can it not be? We are talking about an epic three-part anniversary special set for November, one that will feature the return of David Tennant as the Doctor alongside Catherine Tate as Donna.

Isn’t there a ton to be excited about at the moment? We tend to think so, especially now that we have seen the latest preview now for what lies ahead. If you head over to Instagram, you get the tiniest preview of the Doctor and Donna in action. This is actually from the second part of the special, which carries with it the title of “Wild Blue Yonder.” They each have a little dialogue, and it suggests that the adventure the two are on is in some ways both unexpected and wonderful at the same time. Let’s just hope that you have your imagination at the ready and beyond that, you are ready to put it to good use!

One thing that this preview, short as it may be, reminds us is that this version of The Doctor played by Tennant is not 100% the same as the one that he played years ago on BBC One. There may be some similarities and differences, especially since the character has changed since he last traveled around in the Tardis.

Meanwhile, it is also important to remember for a moment that these specials will, at some point, also introduce us to the Ncuti Gatwa version of the character, who is set to take over full-time when we get around to season 14. There’s a little bit of a wait for now, but not too much given that we expect this version to premiere when we get around to the holidays.

(Photo: BBC One.)

