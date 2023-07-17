Doctor Who season 14 wraps filming, showrunner confirms

For everyone out there excited to see Doctor Who season 14 in the relatively near future, we come bearing some great news. As we’ve just learned, production on this new batch of episodes is over and with that, all we have to do now is wait.

The news of filming wrapping up was first confirmed by showrunner Russell T. Davies on Instagram, and there are a few things that we can say with confidence about what lies at this point. Take, for starters, the fact that this season has a brand-new lead in Ncuti Gatwa who we know is going to bring a lot of passion and enthusiasm to the Doctor role. Meanwhile, thanks to a Disney+ international deal the show is operating with a larger budget. This means a chance to modernize certain aspects of it and deliver stories that are all the more ambitious. We don’t think it will take away from the soul or the spirit of what we’ve seen over the years, largely because Davies has so much history with the program.

So when will Doctor Who actually come back on TV? Well, the plan is to deliver the three-part 60th anniversary event at some point in November. This will mark the debut of Gatwa as The Doctor in some form. Meanwhile, season 14 proper is coming over the holiday season and we’re hoping for a lot more in the way of great stuff. Think along the lines of a jam-packed trailer featuring The Doctor, new companion Ruby Tuesday (Millie Gibson), and a handful of familiar monsters.

The great thing about this show in general is that it can deliver so many things depending on the week. At one point, you could have a story that is dark and twisted. The following week, you could get something earnest and emotional. There is such a broad and brilliant canvas to be explored here!

