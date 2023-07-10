Doctor Who season 14: Ncuti Gatwa on costume and more

For those who are not aware there are new episodes of Doctor Who coming later this year, and are coming in two different waves. First, you’ve got the three-part 60th anniversary special that is coming in November. Following that, you’ll be seeing the official start to season 14 a little bit later this year.

So what do we know at present? A lot of it begins with the fact that Ncuti Gatwa is the new lead but really, that is just the tip of the iceberg here. There is so much to be known about this version of the character, and there is an element of history here with him being the first Black leading man for the show. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he described this further, and also discussed what he is focusing on as he prepares to step more into the limelight:

“I’m the first Black man to play this character … The British press can be very mean. I just have to focus on the job and stay true to what the Doctor is: a mad scientist alien who has adventures and cares about everyone.

“The day Russell [T. Davies] invited me to meet everybody, they asked me what sort of costume I wanted. I showed them this Ralph Lauren collection that was in partnership with Historically Black Colleges in America … I love those pieces, they’re so preppy and so Black.”

Davies is certainly familiar with this character and as a result of that, we tend to think that he is going to put Ncuti in a lot of different positions to succeed. At the end of the day, much of that comes down to allowing The Doctor to have fun and to stretch the imagination of viewers. If that can happen, we are going to be in a really good spot in the end.

