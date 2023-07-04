Doctor Who season 14 premiere date: Will we learn in July?

What could we learn over the course of July when it comes to Doctor Who season 14? We do tend to think the hype is real. Also, we tend to think that we are going to have opportunities to hear Ncuti Gatwa tease what lies ahead. After all, he is a part of the upcoming Barbie movie and that has a pretty extensive press tour.

In general, we know that BBC One is keeping some of the finer details a secret about what lies ahead here. We know that you’ll technically see Gatwa during the upcoming three-part 60th anniversary event that is coming in November. Beyond that, meanwhile, we have the start of season 14 proper. The only thing that has been said when it comes to this is that we will be around when we get around to the holiday season. That could mean Christmas Day, given that Russell T. Davies has expressed a willingness to try and bring back these holiday specials.

Ultimately, there can be misinformation and/or confusion out there, which makes even more sense when you consider the fact that there are the anniversary specials coming up, as well. It’s possible that we could get more details before the end of July but honestly, BBC One may keep things under wraps here until after the 60th anniversary airs.

After all, just look at things this way: They clearly do not want to overshadow some of what they are doing first and foremost, especially since the anniversary is going to bring back David Tennant. They will have opportunities after the fact to properly promote the Gatwa airing.

Let’s get back to that Barbie tour for a moment — there are going to be questions about Doctor Who. It really comes down to how interested he is in talking about it.

