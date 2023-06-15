Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Lenny Rush to play Morris

As we get prepared for the Doctor Who season 14 premiere, presumably as early as later this year, we are excited to introduce Morris. With that being said, we should go ahead and raise another question: Who exactly is Morris, really?

Well, in true BBC One fashion the network is giving too much away on that subject. However, the British network has confirmed that up-and-comer and BAFTA winner Lenny Rush is going to be appearing as the character. It is possible that this is going to be just a one-episode gig for the character, but there is also potential here for something so much more. We do know that this is a series that does like to bring back people here and there, depending on the story.

In a statement, here is what Rush had to say about joining the show, which is poised to star Ncuti Gatwa for the latest batch of episodes:

“It’s an absolute honour to be part of Doctor Who, one of the most iconic shows on television and wow what a dream come true!”

Meanwhile, showrunner Russell T. Davies had the following:

“This is what Doctor Who’s all about, brand new talent from the next generation, and no one’s more talented than Lenny! He joins the TARDIS team just in time for the Doctor’s greatest nightmare, so hold on tight!”

Well, it is the latter statement that is perhaps the most shocking — that should give you at least one more thing to be super-excited about at the moment, no?

When are you going to have a chance to see Doctor Who season 14 premiere?

If there is one bit of advice we would pass along right now, it is simply this: Be patient. There is going to be a series of 60th anniversary specials in November, and those will feature the return of David Tennant and also the debut of Gatwa. Meanwhile, the start of the 14th season proper is coming during the holiday season.

