Doctor Who season 14: Ncuti Gatwa on Ryan Gosling fandom

If you have been reading up on various Doctor Who headlines over the years, then you probably know one thing already: Ryan Gosling is a huge fan of the show. After Ncuti Gatwa was cast as the new lead, he was spotted around the Barbie set wearing a shirt featuring his movie co-star.

As it turns out, Gosling did a little bit more than that. In a new interview with British Vogue, here is some of what Gatwa had to say about some of his interactions with the star:

“I remember Ryan Gosling bounding up to my trailer like, ‘Doctor Who is the coolest show in the world man! I’m the biggest fan.’ … And I was like, ‘What the hell?’ This show has incredible reach.”

After hearing this, we really wish that we could listen to Gosling discuss the Christopher Eccleston era versus what we saw recently with Jodie Whittaker. What is his favorite Tardis design? So many questions, and so little time.

So when are we going to see the show return?

Well, at this point we are probably around five months away from seeing the series back on the air. Just think about a lot of the boxes that need to be checked off even still! First and foremost, you need to remember that there are a series of specials that are set to air in November. These will be mostly fronted by David Tennant, but there is some evidence that suggests that Gatwa will be turning up at some point during those. His season proper is currently slated to start at some point when we get around to the holiday season, and we are already excited for what that will look like.

We already know that Ncuti is bringing a lot of passion and power to the role — we just want to see that play out on-screen.

Related –Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who, including more casting discussion

What do you most want to see from Ncuti Gatwa on Doctor Who season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







