Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Melanie Bush returning!

As we prepare for the arrival of Doctor Who season 14 this holiday season, we’re thrilled to share some more casting news! Or, to be specific, something great about Melanie Bush — the character is coming back.

According to a report from Deadline, Bonnie Langford is on her way back now as the legendary character, which she first played more than three decades ago. She also appeared briefly near the end of Jodie Whittaker’s run, and we are curious to learn a little bit more about what she brings to the table this time around.

In a statement confirming this news, here is some of what Langford had to say:

“I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back … To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight. I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal.”

Meanwhile, showrunner Russell T. Davies offered up the following, giving us a better sense that Melanie is going to have an important role:

“Open those TARDIS doors wide, because Bonnie’s back! What an honour, delight and hoot to welcome back the character of Melanie, after too long away … And this isn’t just a cameo, Bonnie is right in the thick of the action, battling monsters and chaos and cliffhangers, right at the Doctor’s side, just like the old days.”

For those who are unaware…

The hit series is going to be back first and foremost in November, which is where there is going to be a huge event in honor of its 60th anniversary. That special is a series of three episodes, and then the fourteenth season proper should be around during the holidays.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who, including other returning actors

What do you most want to see when it comes to Melanie’s Doctor Who season 14 return?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







