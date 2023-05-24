Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Who is the Duchess?

Today, the folks at BBC One revealed the latest Doctor Who season 14 casting news, and it involves a mysterious character in the Duchess.

While there may not be a lot of information out there about this role itself, we can at least tell you a little bit about who is playing the role! In a statement today, the British network confirmed that former Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma (a.k.a. Ellaria Sand) has been confirmed now to be playing this part. This is a great get for the show when it comes to cross-franchise appeal, though of course this is one of many great things about this upcoming season. Remember that we have Russell T. Davies coming back as showrunner and beyond just that, we’re also going to have a chance to see Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor. He will make his debut during the three-part anniversary special when that arrives later this year. Meanwhile, you will see the start of this season in some formal form during the holidays.

(One fun fact here: Varma previously appeared on the spin-off Torchwood.)

Now, let’s share some statements about these new additions!

Varma – “I’m thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him. I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies in Torchwood so am thrilled to be entering this world again.”

Davies – “I’m overjoyed to be reunited with Indira after our Torchwood days, and this part is truly spectacular! A whole new audience will be hiding behind the settee when the Duchess unleashes her terror.”

From that latter statement alone, doesn’t it appear that this character is going to be more than a little bit villainous in nature?

(Photo: BBC One.)

