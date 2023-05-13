Doctor Who trailer reveals ‘The Star Beast’ special, more

As so many of you may be aware, Doctor Who is going to return in November with a series of specials. Not only are these celebrating the 60th anniversary of the series, but they are also an opportunity to see David Tennant return as The Doctor — or, at the very least a version of The Doctor. (Things aren’t going to be exactly the same as when he was the Tenth Doctor so many years ago.)

In leading up to this three-part event, today the folks at BBC One revealed the trio of titles that should give you a little bit of excitement: “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder,” and then finally, “The Giggle.” The latter is certainly the weirdest, and it already reminds us a little bit of when Legends of Tomorrow had the whole story with Beebo. “Wild Blue Yonder” may be the story that features Neil Patrick Harris, who is going to be playing a significant foe for Tennant’s character.

At some point, these episodes are going to lead into the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa as the next Doctor, who will be the official star of season 14. All signs point to these episodes starting over the holiday season. They will be epic in scope, and also more ambitious and expensive than ever before. (A new streaming arrangement with Disney+ outside of the UK is allowing for a lot of this.)

Will these specials be a worthy introduction or reintroduction to the epic series? That feels as though it is the plan; Doctor Who could become a larger franchise than ever, and in some ways it needs to if the idea is to keep up the ambition that it has established at this particular point in time.

You can watch the full trailer with hints at the future now over at the link here.

