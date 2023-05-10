Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: More on Jonathan Groff role

As we prepare for Doctor Who season 14 in the coming months, of course there is a ton of stuff to think about across the board! There are going to be twists, turns, new arrivals, and also some surprises.

For the time being, though, let’s talk a prominent guest star for a moment, shall we? Mindhunter actor Jonathan Groff is going to be appearing in at least one upcoming episode, so why not take a larger look at what is ahead for him? If you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can see an image of him alongside new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa as well as his companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

Based on the image alone, we already feel like the show is going strongly for some Bridgerton vibes here and honestly, who can really blame them? The Netflix drama is widely considered to be one of the most popular programs in the entire world, so why not set a Doctor adventure in that same sort of period?

For those who are not already aware, we do get the sense that this upcoming Doctor Who season is going to be bigger, bolder, and certainly more adventurous than anything that we have had a chance to see so far. The folks at BBC One have a larger budget thanks to their collaboration with Disney+, which is streaming the show elsewhere.

When are new episodes going to be premiering?

Well, the 60th anniversary special is the first major domino to fall, and you will have a chance to see that when we get around to December. Season 14 proper will be arriving seemingly over the holidays. The anniversary event is going to feature the epic return of one David Tennant; you will also see Ncuti make his debut at some point during that, so let’s hope for some awesome stuff.

