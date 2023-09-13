America’s Got Talent: Shadow Ace closes live show #4!

We will go ahead and say this entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode: We did not think Shadow Ace would close the night. After all, what he does in Shadow Puppetry can be thought of at times as cheesy, or the sort of parlor trick that you see someone do in the middle of the party.

However, we knew from Shadow Ace’s first audition that he was more than capable of something bigger and different — so what did he bring to the table tonight? First and foremost, let’s just say that he did really try to take things to another level by adding some stage presentation and also showing a lot of gleeful humor to the act. He understands that the whole thing is camp and with that, he just tried to make it really fun.

As for whether or not he is going to make it to the finale, let’s just say this: Closing the show is a great way to get some extra attention. You are the final person viewers are going to remember as they vote! We also think that it helps that he is just so inherently likable and he’s the sort of person you do want to root for at the end of the day.

Who would’ve thought that Simon Cowell would give a shadow-puppet master a golden buzzer? It is silly and yet, here we are. We would be surprised if he makes it through just based on what America typically votes for but who knows? Stranger things have happened on this show over the years. Even if nothing else happens, we will say that Shadow Ace definitely brought as much to his specific time of performance — he did more than we’ve seen anyone else do in this field in quite some time.

