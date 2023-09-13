America’s Got Talent: Zion Clark performs in live show #4

We know that America’s Got Talent typically starts off their live shows with big, high-energy performances. So what did Zion Clark do? We know that he is an incredibly inspirational guy, and his act is really built around the adversity that he has faced off against in his life.

Ironically, there’s a good percentage of this act that actually could have been on American Ninja Warrior rather than this show. Watching him do all of these physical feats without legs is incredibly impressive.

Now, however, we do have to ask the big question relating to his long-term potential as an in Las Vegas. Will this really work? He’s a great story and what he does is legitimately impressive — it was cool to see him throw the drums in there tonight as well! The big question remains what the ceiling is beyond all of this.

Now, of course, we do think it’s really hard to levy any major criticism at a guy doing things that almost no one else could do in his position. It is so incredible that he has found a way to keep fighting and working even with everything that life has thrown at him. If the goal tonight was to get people feeling good right from the get-go, we do think that Zion’s performance provided that.

Will he get some votes to advance? Absolutely, but the big question is how many when you consider the fact that performing at the start of an episode is not always an altogether easy place to be. There are a lot of people who aren’t even watching yet, and that is something that you do have to think a little bit about. Just remember here that Warrior Squad was great at the start of last week’s show and they still did not advance.

