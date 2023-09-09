America’s Got Talent lineup: Kyle Frey, Chibi Unity in live show #4

Are you ready for the fourth live show of America’s Got Talent season 14? It is going to air on NBC Tuesday night and for now, we are happy to just set the stage for what lies ahead, and who you are going to see.

With that in mind, why wait to present all of the acts taking part? If you look below per Gold Derby, you can check out the full roster of everyone who is taking part this time around…

Anna Deguzman – A talented magician! Not all the magic acts have worked this season, so we hope she does.

Chibi Unity -They were the final Golden Buzzer of the season, and certainly one of the most entertaining dance acts we have seen in the show’s history. Who knows what else will be next for them?

D’Corey Johnson – Young singers are often well-supported by America, but will that be the case here?

Freedom Singers – Now doubt they have a powerful backstory, but will that be enough at this stage?

Kylie Frey – The rodeo queen had a really strong audition and we do tend to think there are a big legion of people voting for her — it really just depends on the song choice here.

Mariandrea – She’s a talented young danger, but the struggle here is similar to D’Corey, where you are having to find your way in a sea of much more experienced acts.

Orlando Leyba – We all need great comedy on the show, right? We certainly think Orlando will stand out from the pack.

Puppet Simon & The Cowbelles – This was a really fun one-time act, but we’re not sure it is something that we really needed to see again.

Roland Abante – An incredible singer with a huge voice! If the AGT voting pool was global, we feel like it’d be a slam-dunk he advanced.

Shadow Ace – It has been a while since we’ve seen him perform — while legitimately fun and quirky, it may not be enough here to advance.

Zion Clark – By far, one of the most motivational acts all season. What he needs to do here is show more of what would make a Las Vegas show beyond what we saw the first time.

