America’s Got Talent results: Why was Warrior Squad eliminated?

While there were some great moments on tonight’s America’s Got Talent results show, how was Warrior Squad eliminated? Out of any decision that we have seen so far this year, this has to be the most controversial. We’re talking here about an exceptional acrobatic dance group who did something really different than anyone else this season.

Ultimately, it does feel like to some extent, the show did them dirty last night. Why? They had to kick off the telecast and notoriously, that’s a really hard spot to be in for the sake of advancement. Putri Ariani and the Mzansi Youth Choir were the two acts that advanced instead.

When it comes to Putri, we’re not surprised at all given that she is probably one of the favorites to win the entire competition right now. The Youth Choir, meanwhile, was a little bit more of a surprise. They are certainly talented, and if this was a past season where three or four acts advanced, we could certainly see it. This time, however, it’s a little more shocking given that we’ve seen a number of other choirs as of late in the competition and Warrior Squad likely has the higher upside to either make the top three or really shine in a Las Vegas sort of environment.

The reason we spell out the upside the way we do is quite simple: Realistically, we recognize that neither group has that great of a chance at actually winning the show. We say that mostly because there are such a tiny group of acts every season with that sort of potential.

At least we can say this about Warrior Squad right now: They do have a chance of advancing thanks to the wild-card vote, which will be happening later on in the live shows. We’ll wait and see if they are in contention!

Why do you think Warrior Squad was eliminated on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Do you think they will be a wild card? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for more news.

