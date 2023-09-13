America’s Got Talent: Roland Abante sings ‘I Will Always Love You’

Roland Abante got a chance to perform early on America’s Got Talent tonight, so what did he choose to sing? One of the hardest songs ever!

We know that Roland wanted to show off a different side of himself as a performer tonight and with that, he took on the Dolly Parton / Whitney Houston song “I Will Always Love You.” His rendition was a little bit more folksy than what we’ve seen from the Whitney version, which is by far the more famous of the two. We appreciate that there was limited instrumentation on the track, since it really allowed his voice to be the star.

Roland’s got character to his sound and honestly, that’s what makes him sound so special. Not every note in this was pitch-perfect and honestly, that works better with his style. He doesn’t feel manufactured just out of a lab.

Now that we’ve complimented Roland on the performance tonight, can we just say that Simon Cowell needs new shtick? Him doing the whole fake-out with whether or not he likes something has gotten so old over the years.

Will he actually advance?

This is the part of the equation that, at least for now, is a little bit hard to figure out. Just think about it like this — he’s obviously a talented guy, but he performed early in the show and sometimes, that can be a disadvantage. Also, there are a lot of singers this year and in general, we have seen a few instances already of vocalists not making it through when you thought in advance that they should.

In the end, let’s just wait and see what happens tomorrow night … but here is your reminder that only two people are actually going to move on to the next round from this show!

What did you think about Roland Abante’s performance on tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode?

