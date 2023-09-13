The Golden Bachelor: The cast dances in new video!

Is The Golden Bachelor one of the more-anticipated premieres of the next several weeks? If nothing else, we are so curious for what this show brings to the table, and for a number of different reasons.

Take, for starters, the idea of getting a legitimate love story on television with two older people. That’s a rarity, but it is really fun to see that so many contestants are open to give this a show. We recognize that the lead Gerry Turner and some of the women have emotional backstories, but they also still want to live life and have fun!

In the end, we do think that fun is really the focus of one of the latest previews for the upcoming season (watch here) — after all, within this you can see some of the contestants do their best to bust out some dance moves! This marks a really good way to get to know the personalities of a lot of these contestants in a short period of time, and there’s value in that just as much as there is value in getting to know Gerry. They all have their own reasons for being there, and every single one of them is at least 60 years old.

We do tend to think that over the next week or two, we will get some larger previews from the show itself, including what some of the women are looking for in a partner. Because production on Gerry’s journey did not wrap until a short period of time ago, we do tend to think that the priority has to be just making sure these episodes ready to air. There is going to be more time to deal with everything else later on.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

