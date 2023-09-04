The Golden Bachelor spoilers: See Gerry Turner on Night One!

Later this month we’re going to have a chance to see The Golden Bachelor premiere on ABC featuring Gerry Turner front and center. Is there a lot to like with him as a lead? Absolutely. We’re talking about someone who is looking to find a new love story after losing his wife of many decades. He’s gone through a lot and yet, is brave enough to put himself back out there. We know that this is not an easy thing to do.

So while we do have our first edition of the show with a senior lead, there are a lot of other familiar elements that are going to be there for this new show — and you can see some of those in the latest promo!

If you head over to the link here, you can see some of what is going to be coming up on Night One with Gerry, sporting a rather dapper tuxedo, up at the famed mansion. You’re going to have a chance to see his epic love story commence with limo entrances and everything else that you have come to expect here over the years. There are 22 suitors for him this season, with each one of them older than 60.

So is there anything different with this show beyond the ages of the contestants? Well, let’s just say that things are going to be a little bit more compressed when it comes to the story itself. There are only one-hour episodes for this show and beyond just that, it seems like filming did not exactly last for a long period of time.

Can this format really work when things are so short? Well, it has before! Also, we do tend to think it helps that Gerry probably has a pretty good sense at this point in his life as to what he wants.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

