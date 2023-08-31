The Golden Bachelor video: Learn about cast for Gerry’s season!

As we prepare for the premiere of The Golden Bachelor on ABC in a little less than a month, do you want to know more about the women taking part? Gerry Turner is going to be choosing between 22 women who are all bringing something to the table, and we really hope that the stage is set here for a really fun and eventful batch of episodes ahead.

So while we wait around to see the journey play out, why not share a new video featuring all of the different women taking part? If nothing else, this feels like a great foundation for what could be coming up next.

Want to know more? Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see more of what we’re talking about here. This gives you a sense of a lot of the contestants’ personalities and in general, we tend to think that this is going to be a really fun and even hopeful season! There are a lot of women here who have been married before, have families, and yet are still looking for that someone special to complete their lives. We also appreciate that ABC is not trying to make this too hokey or adhere solely to just stereotypes of older people. We’re sure there could be jokes on the show still, but they are really shying away from that in some of these previews.

Now, we just have to hope that the season itself is every bit as good as the marketing campaign we’re getting. That is the main mystery we have, but this may be the most excited we’ve been for a singular Bachelor Nation project in a rather long time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Golden Bachelor, including the full cast for the next season

What are you most excited to see when it comes to the cast of The Golden Bachelor?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around to get some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







