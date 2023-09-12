The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: New episode 1 details!

Given that The Morning Show season 3 is going to be premiering on Apple TV+ in a really short amount of time, why not learn more about it now?

The first thing that we really should say here is that for this go-around, the producers are going to hit the ground running. We tend to think that this may include bringing a whole new style and vibe to the world of UBA, and that includes also bringing new faces. Enter Jon Hamm as Paul Marks.

What do we know about him right? Well, this is an extremely wealthy executive, and we tend to think someone who will prove quite disruptive to the overall future of the news company. Sure, he may prove rather useful when it comes to whatever financial assets he brings to the table here, but there could be some consequences to him getting involved. Typically, people who are this wealthy tend to become that by getting a little bit selfish.

Want to know a little more? Well, you can see Alex laying eyes on the character for the first time in a new sneak preview over at E! News; meanwhile, the episode 1 synopsis notes that “a bold proposal to shore up a financially-challenged UBA meets with opposition, as Alex and Bradley discover their autonomy has limits.”

In general, we do know that through much of season 3, Alex and Bradley are going to work harder than ever in order to ensure that they have a say in the future of the network. They have, after all, helped to bring it ratings! However, we have also seen, both in this world and also in life, that those who have power are hesitant to give up on it.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

