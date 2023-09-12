Magnum PI season 5 part 2: A new way to get updates

As we prepare to check out Magnum PI season 5 part 2 on NBC in less than a month, a new way has emerged to engage in the show! Because this is a reasonably new feature, it may be worth a little bit of a further explanation.

If you did not see the post on Twitter yesterday, the official account for the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks show is launching a new Broadcast Channel over on Instagram. What is that? This is a something that the app has launched over the past several months that has allowed for more direct communication with fans, followers, and supporters. If you join this, you will have a chance to get some quick behind-the-scenes teases and what they are calling exclusive content from the upcoming season. (We know that the feature may not be available for everyone on Instagram, at least not yet.)

Could this be interesting? Sure, and we’re sure that it could fan the flames of some who wonder whether or not season 5 is really the end at NBC. Why would they go through the effort of setting this up for just the final season of the show? The only argument we could give is that this is a trial run for something that they want to use elsewhere. (Regardless, there are a lot of campaigns in full swing to get a season 6, whether it be at NBC or somewhere else.)

There are ten more episodes remaining in this season, and you better believe that there will be a lot of big stories! Magnum and Higgins will start to get more serious as a couple as they work to better figure out their future. Meanwhile, there is also going to be another opportunity here to see TC recover following the events of episode 10. A lot of familiar faces will be back, and we hope that there is an emotionally satisfying conclusion in the finale, regardless of whether or not the show comes back.

For now, we do at least feel hopeful that there is a lot of good stuff coming up — we just hope that there is a big promotional campaign, as well, over the next few days.

