Fargo season 5 spoilers: Show EP on Juno Temple casting

We may not be seeing Fargo season 5 premiere on FX until November and yet still, it’s nice to have more news to share about it now.

So, where are we beginning here? Let’s make that rather simple: By talking about the cast! In getting Juno Temple and Jon Hamm as the two leads, the producers have shown that they have the ability to go between different genres. Temple is best known for playing Keeley Jones on Ted Lasso and yet, she’s got a history of dramatic work before that. On this show, she will be playing the part of Dot, a seemingly-innocent woman who eventually finds herself squaring off with local authorities. Let’s just say that she has a past that she may not want anyone to know about.

Obviously, Fargo has a real history of casting interesting names for key parts — just look at what they did with Chris Rock (pictured above) last season! So what inspired them to bring on board Juno now? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is just some of what casting director Rachel Tenner had to say:

“Juno was definitely at the top of that group right away because she really embodies so much of what this character needs … Like all of Fargo, she’s so amazing at comedy, but she also can navigate the dark waters that Fargo explores every season. She was someone that was a pretty easy go-to when we started talking about it.”

Of course, we don’t imagine that Dot is exactly what she presents herself to be on the surface and honestly, it would be somewhat of a surprise if she was. That’s not something that this show historically likes to bring to the table! They are better when we are getting thrown for loops and shocked in the end.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

