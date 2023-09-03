Fargo season 5 promo: See new footage of Jon Hamm

For those who missed the announcement not that long ago, Fargo season 5 is going to be coming to FX later this season — why not get a better look at it?

We know that to date, the folks at the network have been rather stingy at getting some new footage out there about the latest chapter of the story, which stars this time around the likes of Jon Hamm and Juno Temple. That is going to change as we get deeper into the fall, but for now, doesn’t a small tease suffice?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see Fargo as a part of a new FX promo that features some footage from a number of their upcoming shows. The footage we see here seems to be mostly Hamm-centric, which isn’t that much of a shock given his TV pedigree. This is someone who has taken a pretty unusual path since Mad Men concluded, and he hasn’t done too many leading-man roles on TV. This time around, though, that will be different. It is a largely contemporary story taking place in 2019, and of course there is going to be a lot of crime at the center of the central narrative.

In general, we know that it can be very hard to judge seasons of Fargo in advance, but we do have some reasons for optimism here. Take, for starters, the continued presence of Noah Hawley behind the scenes. Also, the simple fact that these seasons are never rushed and the goal remains working to ensure that the final product is as solid as it can possibly be. Otherwise, it becomes harder to do more down the road, and we don’t get the sense that season 5 is meant to be the last one.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

