Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7: Mabel’s big move

At the end of Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7, we had a chance to learn a couple of big things about Mabel. Let’s just say for a moment here that Selena Gomez’s character is making moves, and we mean that in more ways than one.

So where should we start off here? Well, a natural spot is by nothing that she has decided to proceed with the Only Murders in the Building podcast, even though Charles and Oliver are no longer a part of it (at least for the time being). Can she really do that under the same name? Regardless, she has opted to move forward with this choice!

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the only major move that happened during this episode, as close to the end of it Charles and Oliver, now working together again, realized that she is not even in the Arconia anymore. Where is she? That is something that we wish there was a little bit more information out there about right now, but we know that she’s been getting closer to Tobert and Cinda Canning did have that potential offer for her out there. What if she decides to go ahead and take that? Financially, she could be more set.

Now, moving forward the question becomes whether she, Oliver, and Charles can become a trio again. We do think that it’s possible, but what the two guys need to realize here is that she doesn’t need some sort of evidence to want to work with them again — she cares about them! She just wants an apology and for the three to realize fully what they do mean to each other.

