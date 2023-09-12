Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8: A familiar face…

Next week on Hulu you are going to have a chance to check out Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8 — so what more can we say on it now?

Of course, there are a few different ways that we can try to describe “Sitzprobe,” but we will begin by noting where it stands within the larger order. Can you believe that there are only three more episodes left this season? Whatever happens here is sure to carry over to the finale, and that is something that we can say with 100% confidence.

If you haven’t seen the Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8 synopsis yet, you can take a look at it below:

On the day of the show’s most critical rehearsal, the pressure mounts. A familiar official returns to upend the case, Loretta’s complex past threatens to upend all else and Charles must finally sing his number without losing his marbles.

So who is this former “official”? The way that it is said in here makes us think that this is someone within the police, who had already abandoned this case earlier this season thinking that they had their man.

As for “Loretta’s complex past,” this really comes down to some of the secrets that she holds. From the very beginning, it’s been clear that there is more going on with her than anyone knew, but we have to wait and see what the larger ramifications of those secrets are. Sure, some of it is tied to what happened to Ben, but then you also have both the play and also her relationship with Oliver. In the end, there are a lot of different things you have to think about and consider!

(Photo: Hulu.)

