When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8: Nathan, Elizabeth talk

As we prepare to check out When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8, there is a big question you have to wonder about: What is next for Nathan?

Just think about it this way for a moment — at the end of episode 7, we learned that he and Faith are not going to become a romantic couple. There were a lot of people rooting for that, but have they realized they are better as friends? We do think that there is room for platonic relationships in Hope Valley; just look at Elizabeth and Nathan! Despite the hope that he had that the two would end up together, they have found a really good place where they can be open and friendly with each other.

With that very thing in mind, we bring you to the latest sneak peek from this episode. If you head over to the link here, you can see Nathan wondering whether or not he is actually made to be in love or not. Is he just not good at this, or is this a case where he just hasn’t found the right person? For us personally, we tend to think more of the latter and that at some point, we are going to see Kevin McGarry’s character end up with someone he cares a lot about.

Of course, we tend to think that When Calls the Heart is the sort of show that wants the best thing for all of its characters. We’ve been on the Nathan / Mei train for a while, so is there a way that the two characters can make something work?

Honestly, we are fine if the producers take their time with this — the romantic journey does matter and regardless of where Nathan ends up, we want him to feel happy and for the rough road to feel earned.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8 and what to expect

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 8?

Do you think that Nathan will find love this season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







