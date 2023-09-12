Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? The season 6 status

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be getting back into season 6 sooner rather than later?

Let’s just start off here by noting the following: We understand why, at least at this point, you would start to be eager to see more. Just consider the circumstances here for a moment! This is around the time that we tend to see new episodes promoted by the network.

Unfortunately, and as so many of you are most likely aware, we won’t be getting more of the series anytime soon. There is unfortunately no new episode tonight, and nor will there be one for a good while moving forward. The reason here is tied to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which are still ongoing and there is no clear end to either of them in strike for the time being.

So where things stand instead is quite simple: The Rookie has been renewed for a season 6, but the earliest we imagine filming starting is close to the end of the year — and even that is not confirmed as of yet. We’d love to see the series back in February, but in order for that to happen the strikes need to end in the next few weeks. The only way that happens is rather simple: Actors and writers get paid what they deserve.

What sort of stories will be explored moving forward?

Honestly, we just want to see a little more great content for Nolan as he figures out where he stands now in the force. Also, are there going to be some big relationship milestones with Bradford and Chen? They’ve finally gotten together, even if it took a really long time for us to get here! Wasn’t it worth the wait?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Rookie, including the status of The Rookie: Feds spin-off show

What do you most want to see on The Rookie season 6 as we await the series’ grand return?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







