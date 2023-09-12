Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The campaigning begins (day 41)

As we get close to the end of day 41 within the Big Brother 25 house, why not have a larger conversation about where things stand?

Well, the #1 thing that we should say here from the start is that Felicia, from where we sit, is still likely to be gone. Five votes controls everything this week, and she will have presumably Cirie and Jared, for starters, and then also Jag, Blue, and Matt if the Seven Deadly Sins holds true to some degree. Mecole may be convinced if Felicia doesn’t have the votes, even if the two have been fairly close. (Ironically, so far Cirie has campaigned just as much for Izzy as Izzy has.)

Here is where things get a little bit messier: Cameron wants Izzy gone, and America is in a spot where she wants to work more with him. She may not love Cameron, but at the same time she needs numbers given the spot she’s in within the game. He’s a good shield, and she claims she could try to work some people. The problem? Other than Bowie Jane, who else is there that is super-reliable right now? Cory and her are a showmance, but Cory is also close with Izzy and may feel like she can be useful later. Meanwhile, do you really want to trust Jag fully given his inconsistent game? Don’t you realize that Matt is close to Cirie?

There is also the following question: How much does Felicia even help you if you stay? This is a complicated week in that for most players, the big goal should just be keeping the target on Cameron moving forward since so many people want him out. Jared already may look at America over him, and she has to be careful to not make things worse for herself.

Other news…

Felicia and Cirie can gametalk by themselves! Their punishment of being tethered together by kayak is now over.

