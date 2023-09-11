Big Brother 25: Two-hour episode coming Wednesday; why?

At the end of tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode, we got news on something that has been reported for a while: A two-hour episode is ahead.

Now, there is a pretty big question we should all be wondering with this at the moment: Why? What is the value in giving us this at this particular point? This is not some sort of double-eviction episode, and nor is it something that has an added twist. This is just the Veto episode, albeit with a few different elements factored in. It is possible that the original plan was something different and the schedule was thrown off early on this season, but that’s all just up for debate.

What we do think that CBS is looking to do here is rather simple. First and foremost, they are probably going to take advantage of a little bit of extra time here in order to promote Buddy Games, which is going to be a focus of the Power of Veto Competition. There are also some punishments that happen courtesy of the comp, and we tend to think that we’ll get some time to see those at the same time.

Are we complaining that there is more Big Brother? Hardly, especially since this is one of the more dramatic weeks of the season in between Cameron going full supervillain and then Cirie seemingly to be upset in the Diary Room for the first time all season. You can tell that she does care a lot about Izzy and is legitimately upset that she’s on the block … even if she is probably going to be safe on this particular week.

