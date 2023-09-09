Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 6?

Who won the Power of Veto in the Big Brother 25 house today? There was potential for SO much drama. After all, this has been one of the most surprising weeks that we’ve had a chance to see in the house so far.

Want a refresher here? Well, Cameron is the Head of Household, and he already made a huge move in nominating Izzy and Felicia. We’ll admit that Izzy has taken being nominated way better than we expected, but we also think she’s smart enough to recognize that she largely has herself and her alliance to blame. She and Cirie had multiple opportunities to get out Cameron and they didn’t do it — they kept someone in Hisam who would be loyal to them over him, just because they didn’t like his ego and how hard he was playing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Joining the aforementioned three players in the competition today were Jag, Jared, and Matt — we know that the Humiliverse was going to play a big part in this. Also, Josh Duhamel had some sort of role to play here, as revealed in advance by Julie Chen Moonves.

So who actually won the competition at the end of the day? Well, it was Jared! This was a competition that gave you punishments and it sounds like there are a lot of costumes coming — but we’ll have to wait and see on those. Jared winning all but ensures that the Veto is not used and that means that Izzy and Felicia will remain on the block — and that Felicia will likely be taken out unless there is some sort of dramatic flip. There is no way that Jared will remove someone to ensure Cirie goes up, but this could expose to Cameron where his loyalties lie if he really wants it used!

Related – Read more about what happened overnight within the Big Brother 25 house right now

Who did you think was going to win the Veto in the Big Brother 25 house today?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







