The Simpsons season 35 trailer teases the comedy ahead

For those who are not aware, The Simpsons season 35 is going to be premiering on Fox come Sunday, October 1 — want to see a new trailer?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a first look at what are several stories that are going to be coming up for Homer, Lisa, and everyone else entering this landmark season. We do suppose that at some point, it almost feels silly using “landmark” to describe this show given that almost every single one of them feels this way. This is a series that has defined generations with its longevity, and it still does not appear as though there is an immediate end in sight.

For those who are wondering how we are getting new episodes of The Simpsons at all amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the answer is complicated. What we can say for now is that a number of episodes are written and voiced extremely far in advance, which allows the animators time to work their magic. There will be a time when the impact is more felt but for now, you have a chance to see some more comedy this fall.

Just in case you want a few new teases for what’s to come, here is what Fox said in a press release:

The Simpsons exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy recently aired its 750th episode and will begin its 35th season this fall. This season Marge experiences a series of nightmares about young Bart’s childhood coming to an end; Homer accidentally volunteers for a school crossing guard position; sixty years in the future, Lisa recounts the story of how Homer was scapegoated for a power outage that plunged Springfield into darkness days before Thanksgiving; and the annual chilling trilogy “Treehouse of Horror XXXIV” is back! The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Matt Selman and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

