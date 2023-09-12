The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 3: Paris is here

Given that Paris has been featured on some promotional material for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1, it makes sense for some to wonder when we would actually see it. With that in mind, let’s just say that we have some good news today!

The folks over at AMC have already confirmed now that Norman Reedus and some other cast members could be visiting the romantic French city for episode 3, which carries with it the title of “Paris Sera Toujours Paris.” This translates to mean “Paris will always be Paris,” and it also is a reference to a song that was first composed well over 80 years ago.

While of course AMC is not sharing too much about this episode as of yet, the synopsis does give you a few details via SpoilerTV:

The group’s arrival in Paris brings help from old friends and attention from new foes.

We knew entering The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon that it was going to be a show featuring characters on the road, and that is proving to be true here all over again. Given how densely populated Paris was prior to the zombie apocalypse, we absolutely wonder what its society is like now. Some iconic locations like the Eiffel Tower will be seen, but there’s probably not going to be much time to dwell on it, given everything else that is happening within this world. Just remember, at least for now, what Daryl’s central mission is regarding Laurent … and then also the obstacles that could come up for him along the way.

At the end of episode 3, we will be at the halfway point of season 1! Never have we been so grateful to know more is coming…

What are you most hoping to see in Paris for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 3?

Also, what have you thought of the series so far? Be sure to share right now below! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

