Love Is Blind season 5 spoilers: EP on big surprises

As we do prepare to see Love Is Blind season 5 on Netflix, is there a chance we’ll have more surprises than ever? From one vantage point, we are always wary of a certain amount of hype since it can set the stage for a letdown later.

With that being said, based on what we’re seeing and hearing right now there may be a case for a lot of this said hype! We could be set up for one of the most exciting seasons so far, and we are curious already to see what comes out of that. It’s not so much because of some new twist to the pods or the format; instead, it is mostly just about the contestants we are getting to see here.

Want to learn a little bit more now about what the future could hold? Then check out what showrunner Chris Coelen had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“There are really incredible twists and turns, and it’s none of our doing … That’s the great thing about the show, we just follow what’s going on. It’s not like we set out any season to be like, ‘This is the season that … ‘ It’s interesting to hear people say about season 3 [that] ‘some of the guys were less ready [for marriage] than they should have been,’ but it certainly wasn’t our intention to end up having it be any certain way. With the ‘the mean girls’ in season 4, we never know what’s going to happen, and that, to me, is what is endlessly fascinating about the show. We just follow whatever happens, and there’s so many different dimensions of people that it’s going to give you different things every season. We don’t control or produce in any way — it’s very much kind of like an eventized documentary in a way.”

We certainly do think that season 5 could prove to be the most successful of any we’ve seen so far, with the reason for that being tied mostly to the fact that there isn’t all that much in the way of competition. So long as there are memorable contestants, it is all but guaranteed people will check this out.

