Love is Blind season 5 trailer introduces the full cast

With the premiere of Love is Blind season 5 coming to Netflix in just over two weeks, why not get a chance to get to know the contestants better?

Thankfully, the folks at the streaming service are allowing that to happen, as today they released a pretty wide array of details all about what’s coming up here. Let’s start off by sharing the synopsis for what they are calling the most shocking season in the show’s history:

The fifth season of the cultural hit reality series returns with a new group of Houston singles ready to hit the pods and find love. As the experiment continues to expand, each participant’s individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key — whether they find love outwardly or within. In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before. Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world — including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they’d left behind?

Things are going to be messy — that’s the one thing that we can say as an absolute certainty. You can see a new video highlighting a lot of the participants here and below, you can see both their ages and job descriptions:

Aaliyah – 29, ICU Travel Nurse

Carter – 30, Construction

Chris – 28, Project Manager for Commercial and Retail Development

Connor – 31, Geoscientist

Efrain – 27, Software Sales

Enoch – 27, Financial Advisor

Erica – 27, Marketing Manager

Ernesto – 32, Supply Chain Manager, Oil and Gas

Estefania – 30, Teacher/Dancer

Izzy – 31, Sales

Jared “JP” – 32, Firefighter

Jarred – 34, University Director

Johnie – 32, Lawyer

Josh – 32, Sales Rep

Justice – 28, Personal Trainer

Linda – 32, Talent Acquisition Recruiter

Lydia – 32, Geologist

Maris – 30, HR Specialist

Mayra – 25, Minister

Milton – 25, Petroleum Engineer

Miriam – 32, Scientist

Paige – 32, Stylist

Renee – 32, Veterinarian

Robert – 30, Special Education Teacher

Shondra – 32, Flight Attendant

Stacy – 34, Director of Operations

Taylor – 26, Teacher

Uche – 34, Lawyer / Entrepreneur

As a reminder…

The first four episodes are going to be coming out on September 22 and after that, more will be released in batches the following weeks. Just like with many other unscripted shows, it makes less sense for Netflix to give you all of this at once. They want to keep the conversation going!

