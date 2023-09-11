Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 6

The week 6 Veto Ceremony has just wrapped up within the Big Brother 25 house — did all go according to plan?

Well, if there is one thing that we can say right now, it is simply that this house can be pretty darn messy. We have seen so many examples of that time and time again over the past 24 hours alone. Jared had the Veto and in theory, he had no real reason to use it. However, at the same exact time he went through all the various scenarios and at one point, contemplated saving Izzy thinking that she could be leaving the game if she’s up. (Some of that was due to the idea of some of the younger players working together again.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Now, of course Cameron wanted the Veto used, mostly because it would give him a chance to go after Cirie. He’s called her “The President” of the game for a reason, and he’s clearly had this dastardly plan since the start to destroy the house’s power structure. It’s also somewhat of a deluded plan since he doesn’t realize how well-positioned Jared is due to the relationship he has with his mom.

Now that the dust has settled on the Veto Ceremony, we can say it all went according to plan. It was not used, and Cirie and Izzy remain up on the block. Still, there is a chance for a lot of chaos to come out of the next few days. If it starts to become more and more clear that Cirie and Izzy are running the house, that means that Izzy could be more of a threat. If Cory, America, Jag, Blue, and Matt ever got together, they could control things over Jared, Cirie, and Mecole. Now, Bowie is somewhat of a wild card, and she could vote the way that Cameron wants (which would be to get rid of Izzy).

Related – Why are we getting a two-hour episode of Big Brother 25 on Wednesday night?

What do you think about the new Veto Ceremony results within Big Brother 25 today?

let us know right away in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates in the near future.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







