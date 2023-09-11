The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1: Why six episodes?

We know that there are a lot of questions to think about with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 after the premiere, but let’s start with something simple. Why are we only getting six episodes at the moment? Why didn’t the producers or AMC look towards something more?

We probably do not have to tell you this, but there could have been valuable in extending the show’s run outwards and allowing everyone more time to add depth. Yet, it seems like this is a deliberate choice for some of the spin-offs at the moment. It does allow viewers to check in without there needing to be some sort of large commitment, and we’re also sure that for some of the actors, it is probably nice at this point not having to do as many episodes as we’ve seen in the past.

In explaining the episode count further here to Collider, here is just some of what executive producer and director Greg Nicotero had to say:

Six seemed to be the magic number, when they started on Dead City. When we started shooting, there was a lot of discussion about, “Should we do eight? Should we do more?” Especially once the network started watching the footage and seeing the show, they really got excited about how different it is because it really is different. Not only does it play into the fans of the original The Walking Dead and the genre, but as proven by The Last of Us, there’s still a huge world out there who loves this kind of material. Knowing that this show falls more in that category, I think will attract more people. As we fine-tuned the episodes, there’s been more and more interest of wanting to see more, for sure.

The good news at the moment is that there is a season 2 confirmed by AMC already, and it already has a SAG-AFTRA agreement to film during the strike. With that, this will at least feel like a pretty long journey even once this season is done.

