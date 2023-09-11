Foundation season 2 episode 10 (finale) run time revealed

As we get ourselves prepared now for Foundation season 2 episode 10 over on Apple TV+, why not discuss run time? This show has brought so many epic stories to the table over the past couple of years, so does all of that justify an extended final episode for the year?

Well, we would just remind you here that a “big” episode does not necessarily mean a longer one by any means. Just remember for a moment here that the finale for The Last Of Us season 1 was one of the shortest ones we had of the HBO epic and yet, it was also one of the craziest and most violent.

Now that we’ve said that, here is where we note that this episode of Foundation, titled “Creation Myths,” is going to run for 53 minutes. That puts it around the same average as the remainder of the season. We don’t think the producers are out at all to make this unnecessarily long, but clearly, they do have a pretty interesting plan to make the story feel big and epic.

If you do want to get a few new pieces of info here about this episode, just check out the official synopsis if you have not already:

Season Finale. Gaal, Salvor, and Hari chart a new path forward on Ignis. Demerzel heads to Trantor, taking actions that will change Empire forever.

Let’s talk irony for a moment

Does anyone else find it funny that some of the longest episodes that Apple TV+ has had this year have been ones tied to Ted Lasso? That show, after all, was originally a half-hour comedy that got extended more and more out of control over time. Season 3 did have its moments, but it was also a reminder that less is more at times.

