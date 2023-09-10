Foundation season 2 episode 10 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

As many of you are aware at this point, Foundation season 2 episode 10 is coming to Apple TV+ this Friday — and yes, this one is absolutely important. We’re talking here about the big finale! Whatever happens here is going to carry over to season 3, which has not been confirmed but was technically in production before the SAG-AFTRA strike shut it down.

With this in mind, let’s spend a moment here to discuss what we tend to think is a pretty important subject: Cliffhangers. Are we going to get one at the end of the season, one that is big, epic, and also setting the stage for the future?

Well, we do think it is possible for the Lee Pace series but at the same time, far from a sure thing. After all, we do think it is important to raise the following question: Do we even need a cliffhanger at the end of the season for Foundation to be effective? Given that this show is based on such established source material, it is also not that important for book readers in order to have them hooked on the future.

Really, we tend to think that the cliffhanger debate really just depends on where things are with the story. This is certainly not something to exploit just for the sake of doing so, but if you do have an effective way to include it in the larger narrative, why not go for it? There are absolutely some fun things that you could do here if given the opportunity.

For the time being, the biggest thing that we’re going to say here is rather simple: This finale should be bigger in scope than anything we’ve seen all season — and yes, we 100% understand that this is saying a lot.

