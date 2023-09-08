Foundation season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘Creation Myths’

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Foundation season 2 episode 10 arrive. Want to learn a little more?

Well, for starters, we should note that this is the all-important finale, and whatever happens here is sure to carry over into a season 3. While we know that technically, nothing has been confirmed as of yet on this subject, it does feel very-much likely that it is going to happen. (Heck, filming was taking place before the SAG-AFTRA strike kicked off earlier this summer.)

So, with all of this in mind, you can rest easy while watching next week’s “Creation Myths,” at least when it comes to the long-term future. Maybe you are a little more worried, understandably so, about the story itself given that almost anything could happen here.

Below, you can check out the full Foundation season 2 episode 10 synopsis with more information on what lies ahead:

Gaal, Salvor, and Hari chart a new path forward on Ignis. Demerzel heads to Trantor, taking actions that will change Empire forever.

Just reading that alone should send a chill down your spine … or maybe get you hyped. We do tend to think that the scale here is going to be bigger than it has been for quite some time, and we really hope that we get some of the best performances yet.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end here?

Well, define cliffhanger. In a sense, you can argue that something like this is really hard to pull off for a show that already has so much established source material. However, is there still a little bit of wiggle room here? We tend to think so, but we will have to see what transpires at the end of the day.

