Foundation season 3 renewal: What is Apple TV+ waiting for?

As some of you may or may not be aware at the moment, Foundation season 3 was shooting prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Yet, here is the weird thing — technically, the show has not been renewed by Apple TV+.

So what is going on here? Well, just like you would imagine, things are a little bit complicated here, but just know that we are expecting for the news to come out at some point in the near future.

For this particular streaming service, after all, it is becoming exceeding clear that they value proper timing more than anything else. They make these announcements at a time when they can get a big splash out of them, and are not altogether concerned about saying anything before that. Remember that they didn’t announce a Silo renewal for a good while after season 1 premiered, and that has shown itself to be one of the biggest dramas that they’ve ever had.

There is no reason at all to worry about the long-term future here, especially when you consider that Foundation as a series just continues to bring so much to the table. Sure, you have a fantastic lead in Lee Pace, but beyond just that you also have an extremely thoughtful story with great characters and the work of Isaac Asimov lighting the path. We know that there is certainly a lot more story for this show to go on for several more years; the question there is whether or not the streamer will want it. For now, it feels like the best strategy for them is to simply take their time and see where some things go; the last thing you want to do is get your hopes up for something like that.

Hopefully, the actors and writers out there in the TV business are paid what they deserve soon — and with that, productions across the board can get back at it.

