Foundation season 2 episode 6: ‘Why the Gods Made Wine’

Are you interested in learning a little bit more about Foundation season 2 episode 6 before it arrives next week? Well, there is a lot to be excited for at this point! We are at a pivotal point in the story, and also one where we do tend to think that there are a lot of major things that are about to change.

Before we go further here, we should go ahead and note that the title for this upcoming episode is rather simple: “Why the Gods Made Wine.” This is one that will actually give you some big reveals for Brother Day, while some alliances elsewhere start to fall a little bit apart. We don’t think that the show is necessarily going to rush anything, mostly because it seems like a third season is already in the works (even if it has been pushed back amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike).

Do you want to get a few more details now about what some of the future will hold? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the Foundation season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Day and Queen Sareth make an announcement. Tellem sows seeds of distrust between Gaal and Hari. Hober Mallow reaches his destination.

Will Day and Sareth’s announcement be the sort of thing that rocks everyone to their own foundation, pun intended? It’s something to think about, but one of many things to think about as we are at this point in the story. Truthfully, we have just arrived at this point where there are a ton of different balls being juggled in the air and at the end of the day, we are just waiting to see where a number of them land. Let’s continue to cross our fingers and hope for some great stuff.

