Foundation season 3 filming likely delayed, per reports

Even though a Foundation season 3 has yet to be officially confirmed by the folks over at Apple TV+, it does appear as though it is happening. As a matter of fact, some footage may already be in the can!

Of course, this is where we have to come in here with a caveat. According to a report from Deadline, the production on Jared Harris – Lee Pace series, based on the work of Isaac Asimov, is likely to be pushed back now in the wake of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Even if scripts were written in advance, not having a writer available creates a wide array of challenges on-set.

Meanwhile, the situation for actors at present is extremely complicated. A number of actors primarily located outside of America may not be allowed to strike depending on local union rules. However, Foundation does have some American performers and this complicates the issue. This is a similar situation to another Apple TV+ series in Silo, which has reportedly suspended production already on its second season.

Our hope here remains that in the coming weeks and months, the collective body of streaming services / studios / networks known as the AMPTP is going to realize that they are fighting a losing battle. With that, they will give the writers and performers what they deserve. We genuinely believe they are worth what they are asking for, and delays in certain television series may just be necessary to achieve that desired result. The streaming era has dramatically changed the way that this business works!

For now, we feel pretty confident that Foundation will be worth the wait. We know how much the entire cast and crew care for this material; there will be an opportunity to pick it up down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Foundation and what lies ahead

When do you think we are going to end up seeing a Foundation season 3 premiere at Apple TV+?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments, and then also come back here to get other updates that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







