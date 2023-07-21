Foundation season 2 episode 3 spoilers: ‘King and Commoner’

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a good chance to see Foundation season 2 episode 3 titled “King and Commoner.” What more can we say about it at present?

Well, we suppose that first and foremost, one of the things that are most excited to see is how the show dives more into some of the complex relationships that are at the heart of the story. We’ve seen some of that with Day already, but there is a larger ensemble and delicate dynamics that have to be figured out. The Empire also has their own plans that they are going to put into motion.

One way that we like to think about this title is rather simple: Sometimes, commoners can unseat kings. In certain scenarios, we don’t think that anything is out of the realm of possibility … and we do think that the folks at the heart of Foundation would like to do a lot in order to properly surprise you.

Below, we suggest that you check out the full Foundation season 2 episode 3 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

The Empire recruits Bel Riose to investigate the resurgent Foundation. Hari leads Gaal and Salvor to a desert planet.

We are still early in the season, so we’re sure that there are some showdowns and pontifications that the team is not going to share with us as of yet. However, we don’t think that this Asimov adaptation is all that interested in holding things back! We already tend to believe that insofar as scale goes, we are going to have here one of the biggest, broadest, and most dramatic stories that we’ve had a chance to see so far — and, of course, some fantastic performances all across the board. Let’s just hope that viewers continue to check it out.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

