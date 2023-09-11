Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7: Cobro’s role

For those who are not aware, Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7 carries with it the title of “CoBro.” So, what exactly matters the most about this story?

Well, honestly, we do think that a good bit of it is going to be tied to the whole CoBro persona that Ben Glenroy has adopted for many years. This is a character he has played in movies, a zoologist who can turn into a massive cobra in order to take on some baddies. It feels in some ways like a play on Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, which is a lot of the fun here.

Yet, are there going to be some clues in the murder mystery that are tied to CoBro? We will say this — clearly we saw Ben take a part of this character and adopt it to his off-screen life. This is what people know from him and in some ways, he may cling to this as a security blanket. It also informs why he has the massive ego that he does.

So why would this movie role impact his death? Well, it could be related in some way to some sort of past grudge; or, could it be tied in some way to his brother? We know based on the synopsis that Dickie is a big part of this story, and there could be some sort of secret there.

If there is one thing that we are super-curious right now about when it comes to this character, it is simply that he was working so soon after his brother died and trying to help Loretta. Sure, we know that the grind is a big part of his job, but he also doesn’t seem to be that hard-up for cash.

