Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7 spoilers: ‘CoBro’

Are you ready to be prepared for Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7 on Hulu next week? Well, the title in “CoBro” says a lot first and foremost. This is going to have a chance to dive a little bit more into Ben Glenroy’s past — and one that also includes his brother Dickie.

So what is going on with him? At this point, it is becoming more and more clear that he has a role to play in this mystery; not only that, but uncovering the truth here could lead to some answers elsewhere. We are past the halfway point in this story now and because of that, this is why things have to start moving quickly!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Want to know a little bit more? Then we suggest that you check out the Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

Charles finds an unexpected source for a major clue. A Broadway icon comes knocking at Oliver’s door. And Mabel forms an alternate trio to pursue a lead that sheds light on Ben’s bro and CoBro history.

Now, the Broadway icon being referred to here is Matthew Broderick, who probably has more to do with the musical and a little bit less to do with whatever is happening with Ben’s murder. The unexpected source with Charles is what we are equally curious about, mostly because it suggests he may be investigating somewhat on his own. Isn’t it time for him to get back into the game a little bit? We do think that this season is really fun but at the same time, it does feel like at times, it needs to take a step back and remember what made it special in the first place. It’s about the trio working together rather than apart to figure some of these things out!

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







