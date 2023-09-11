The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: Jon Hamm on Paul Marks

There are obviously a ton of things to be psyched about with The Morning Show season 3 premiering in just over 24 hours. For the sake of this article, though, why not discuss Jon Hamm a little bit more?

It was fair to assume far in advance here that the producers were going to bring another big name to the series, mostly because that is what we have seen them do so many times over the years. Also, it’s not that much of a shocker to learn that it is the Mad Men star who got the call. He’s played super-rich and successful people before, so why not add Paul Marks to the list?

In a new video on Twitter recorded before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Hamm describes Marks as a power player who interacts with the world of UBA in a way that shakes it to its core. We’ve already heard that he could be a potential love interest for Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), but it is also worth noting that the guy may not be what he seems. As Hamm puts it, there are some skeletons in his closet and at some point, we have to imagine that those are going to come out.

Is this going to be something that causes Alex more pain, or leads to some sort of power-grab against Cory? Let’s just put it this way — for now, we certainly think that all of these possibilities are on the table! It would almost feel weird to think otherwise at this point.

Now, remember that The Morning Show season 3 actually premieres on Apple TV+ at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday. You don’t have to wait until Wednesday to see it!

What do you most want to see from Jom Hamm over the course of The Morning Show season 3?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

