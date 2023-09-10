Virgin River season 5 part 2: When to expect trailer

At this point, it makes all sorts of sense to want a Virgin River season 5 part 2 trailer. How can you not? Just think about what we’re going to see moving forward! The next couple of episodes will be holiday-themed in nature, and there are a couple of stories that should be at the center of everything: What is going on when it comes to Mel’s biological father, and also how Charmaine reacts to the news that Calvin (the true father to her twins) is still alive and very-much out there.

Is Charmaine finally going to give birth during these episodes? We have to wait on that, but it feels like the biggest event in Netflix history at this point…

So when is the streaming service going to showcase some more footage all about what lies ahead here? It would be great to get it at some point soon, but the reality here is that in late October or early November, we will likely get a better sense of what the future holds. These episodes were filmed a long time ago, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not they are impacted in some way by the strikes. Instead, their return date mostly comes down to what the streaming service wants to do when it comes to placing these episodes. Since they are holiday-themed, do you want to wait until late November? If that happens, then there’s a chance that we don’t get a trailer until earlier on that same month.

Regardless of when we see a trailer here for what lies ahead, we do have a good sense in general of what we are going to see here. Just think in terms of a lot of drama and romance — plus a few lighthearted moments. We tend to think that Virgin River knows it is TV comfort food for a lot of people.

